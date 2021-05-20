Ethiopian troops search hospital for enemy 'soldiers'

Ethiopian soldiers

Ethiopian soldiers. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Ethiopian soldiers interrogated patients at a hospital in the country's war-hit Tigray region twice this week in an apparent search for enemy fighters, two doctors said on Wednesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, 5 deaths

  2. WHO: Vaccines work against Covid variants

  3. Jubilee accepts defeat in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii mini-polls

  4. Kenya receives first ship at new Lamu port

  5. My husband was not insane, says Mengi's widow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.