Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed in Senegal for one-day visit

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday arrived in the Senegalese capital Dakar for a one-day visit.

