Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed admits Eritrean forces are in Tigray

Ethiopians from the Tigray region holds banners and placards as they gather and protest outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 25, 2020. 

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The admission comes after months of denials from Addis Ababa and Asmara, as accusations from rights groups and residents mounted.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed admitted Tuesday that troops from neighbouring Eritrea were present in the conflict-torn Tigray region and suggested they may have been involved in abuses against civilians.

