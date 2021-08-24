Ethiopian forces leave disputed Abyei area on Sudan request

Abyei Ethiopian troops

Peacekeeping troops from Ethiopia deployed by the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Sudanese government on Tuesday announced that the United Nations (UN) has agreed to withdraw its Ethiopian peacekeepers deployed in Abyei, a disputed area that straddles the border Sudan and South Sudan.

