Ethiopian doctor who fled Tigray faces deportation from Kenya

Dr Goitom Aregawi

Dr Goitom Aregawi, an Ethiopian radiologist and activist, arrived in Kenya on April 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Goitom Aregawi, an the Ethiopian radiologist and activist, arrived in Kenya on April 30 but his lawyer says he has been unable to secure asylum after the Interior Ministry stopped processing newcomers.

A medical doctor who fled Makelle in Tigray, Ethiopia, now fears for his life after the Kenyan government shut doors on his asylum application.

