Ethiopia vows probe into gruesome video of man on fire

Ethiopian soldiers

Soldiers of the Ethiopian National Defense Force walk along a road toward the frontline in Gashena, Ethiopia, on December 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Solan Kolli| AFP

By  AFP

Ethiopia on Saturday vowed to investigate and take action against uniformed soldiers and others seen in a gruesome video burning a man alive in the country's northwest.

