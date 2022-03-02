Ethiopia to return home 102,000 citizens in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Ethiopian migrants

Ethiopian immigrants returning from Saudi Arabia arrive at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport on December 10, 2013. Ethiopia plans to return home more than 102,000 nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Ethiopia plans to return home more than 102,000 nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.