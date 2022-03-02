Ethiopia to return home 102,000 citizens in Saudi Arabia

Ethiopia plans to return home more than 102,000 nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

In a press statement, the country’s Foreign ministry said repatriation efforts for Ethiopian nationals living in Saudi Arabia would begin soon.

Many of the Ethiopians held in the Gulf state are currently housed in prisons and other detention centres, accused of various offenses.

The ministry further said a national committee had been established to work on the cases of Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia. Stakeholders will exchange the latest plans in handling the return and eventual rehabilitation of returnees.

Addis Ababa is planning to repatriate Ethiopians living in difficult conditions in foreign countries despite logistical challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia had recorded 468,727 Covid-19 cases and 7,462 Covid-19 related deaths by March 1.