Ethiopia temporarily diverts passenger flights away from Bole International Airport

Passengers board a plane at Bole Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 

Photo credit: File | Anadolu

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

All domestic and international flights which were bound to land at Addis Ababa Bole international airport have been diverted to land elsewhere after Ethiopian authorities temporarily shut the country's main airport.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.