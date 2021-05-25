Ethiopian government official, six others killed in militant ambush

Tank.

A tank abandoned on a road. An Ethiopian government official and several others were killed when militants ambushed a convoy in Ethiopia's Oromia region.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

An Ethiopian government official and several others were killed after recently “terrorist designated” militants ambushed a government convoy that has been visiting development projects in West Guji Zone in Ethiopia's Oromia region.

