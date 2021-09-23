Ethiopia's Tigray rebels accused of shelling, shooting civilians

Tigray rebels

Tigray soldiers arriving in Mekele on June 29, 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray opened fire on civilians while looting and shelling villages and towns in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month, killing and wounding dozens of people and possibly many more, witnesses said on Wednesday.

