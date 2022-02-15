Ethiopia’s MPs to discuss lifting of state of emergency

Ethiopia's parliament

A member of Parliament speaks to House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 6, 2021.Ethiopia's parliament will debate whether to lift a six-month-old nationwide state of emergency.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

