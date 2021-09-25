Ethiopia’s minister calls for peace amid fears of Tigray reinvasion

Ethiopian soldiers

Ethiopian soldiers carry an injured colleague on a makeshift stretcher as they arrive at the Mekele Rehabilitation Center in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, on July 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Eyob is the first sitting Ethiopian minister to call for peace since Tigray conflict broke out in November last year.
  • The Finance minister's call for peace comes at a time when Ethiopia is registering economic distress, largely caused by the ongoing conflict.  
  • The country has also been ravaged by the pandemic.

Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Eyob Tekalign has called for an end to the ongoing conflict in the northern region of Tigray.

