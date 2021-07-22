Ethiopia reinstates news website after ‘areas of concern’ addressed

Addis Standard

Addis Standard, Ethiopian news website whose licence had been withdrawn but later reinstated after authorities said “areas of concern” in their coverage had been addressed.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle  &  Aggrey Mutambo

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday reinstated the licence of private news website Addis Standard, with authorities saying “areas of concern” in their coverage had been addressed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.