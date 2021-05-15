Ethiopia postpones sixth general election, date undetermined

Ethiopia elections

A truck decorated with a Prosperity Party banner and Ethiopian national flag is seen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 7,2021 during the electoral campaign rally for the general elections. 


 

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said repeated extensions of voters' registration dates, delay in nominating and training of electoral staff as well as delay in printing and distribution of ballots forced the delay.

Ethiopian authorities on Saturday formally postponed its national election set for June 5, citing low voter registration and logistical issues.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.