Ethiopia PM says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Eritrea will pull its troops out of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a potential breakthrough in a drawn-out conflict that has seen atrocities carried out against civilians.

