Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed sworn in as prime minister for new term

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a new term following his appointment by the House of People’s Representatives.

The council approved the appointment after Abiy was nominated by the Prosperity Party for the PM's job.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Abiy will be the head of state, chairman of the Council of Ministers and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the next five years.

Abiy was sworn in as by the president of the Supreme Court of Ethiopia.

His Prosperity Party won with a landslide in elections held in June.

Voting did not take place in the troubled Tigray region and it is not clear if the region will have representatives in the Ethiopian parliament.