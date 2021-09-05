Ethiopia music legend Alemayehu Eshete dies at 80

Legendary Ethiopian singer Alemayehu Eshete is dead.

Alemayehu died on September 2 in Addis Ababa at the age of 80, bringing to a close a career that spanned four different political scenes in the country.

Nicknamed "The Ethiopian Elvis", the artist passed away shortly after he was admitted to hospital on Thursday night due to a heart attack.

Alemayehu had been battling heart disease for a time.

He had, five years ago, undergone surgery in Italy to fix blockages in arteries. It forced the artist to limit his performances.

Born in 1941, the singer was one of the most popular singers to emerge from the golden age of Ethiopian music in the early 1960s.

His name also goes hand in hand with modern Ethiopian music.

Alemayehu was a musician who had been performing since 1960 and highly influenced Ethiopian modern music through his outstanding works loved by many in the country.

He has been actively involved in the Ethio-jazz music scene since the 1960s.

He was among the first Ethiopian singers to sing in English and in other foreign languages.

“Temar Lije” or “My Son, You Had Better Learn” is one of his popular songs that motivated many towards modern education.

The popular song is still used by Ethiopian parents to discipline and counsel their children, and to raise awareness on the importance of education.

In 2015, Alemayeh received an award in that song in Germany.

The singer was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Ethiopia.

His stylish dress and hairstyle were in the minds of the youth back in the 60th and 70th.

Alemayehu was one of the first to record music on vinyl in Ethiopia.

Since his death was announced in local media today, condolences keep pouring in from the musician’s colleagues and fans.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended condolences on the death of the renowned Ethiopian Singer for his contribution to the Ethiopian music industry particularly for his decades of role in motivating both veteran and emerging singers to engage in contemporary musical works that would promote patriotism.

"I m saddened to hear that Alemayehu Eshete, a role model for many singers, has passed away," PM Abiy Ahmed said

“Ethiopia will always be honored in his works. Those who worked for Ethiopia will not die, but will rest in glory, ”the Premier added.

Swedish independent cultural organization Selam, which has an office in the Ethiopian capital, also paid tribute to Eshete: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Alemayehu Eshete. Known for his best timeless tunes, ‘Temar Lije’ and ‘Addis Ababa Bete’, Eshete was one of the most popular legendary Ethiopian singers. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends"

Born and raised in Jimma, Alemayehu who was fascinated by Hollywood film and music has attempted to go to Hollywood along with his friend at a younger age.

Alemayehu started his journey to Hollywood with his friend with a hundred birr ($ 2) he picked from his father's pocket; However, before he could achieve his goal, he was caught a Eritrea's Massawa port and was returned to his family.

Rock music was especially important to Alemayehu.