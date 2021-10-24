Ethiopia launches air strikes outside Tigray capital

Tigray

A damaged tank stands on a road north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Ethiopian military on Sunday carried out airstrikes on two rebel-held towns in northern and western Tigray. The ongoing aerial offensive campaigns are aimed at weakening Tigray forces.

