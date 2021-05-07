Ethiopia designates Tigray's former ruling party as terrorists

Oromo flags

Demonstrators hold Oromo flags in St Paul, Minnesota on July 1, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday designated Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) as terrorist organisations.

