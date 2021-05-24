Ethiopia denies use of chemical weapons in Tigray

Pro-Tigray protesters

Ethiopians from the Tigray region holds placards while they gather and protest outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Telegraph's report, accompanied by disturbing images, said there are people in the Tigray region who have been burned by suspected phosphorus.

The Ethiopian government on Monday denied reports that chemical weapons are being used in the war in the Tigray region.

