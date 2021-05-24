Ethiopia denies use of chemical weapons in Tigray

The Ethiopian government on Monday denied reports that chemical weapons are being used in the war in the Tigray region.

According to a report published Monday by The Telegraph, the army used banned firearms in areas inhabited by civilians.

The report further says "civilians in northern Ethiopia have suffered horrific burns consistent with the use of white phosphorus" a potential war crime.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the allegations that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had used chemical weapons in the war in the area.

The ministry described the report as "dangerous and irresponsible" and denied allegations that innocent civilians in Tigray had been burned with chemical weapons.

"Ethiopia has not employed, and will never use, such banned munitions because it takes its international obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention extremely seriously" the statement said.

"As a country that has been attacked by chemical weapons, Ethiopia opposes the use of chemical weapons by anyone, in any country."

Telegraph's report, accompanied by disturbing images, said there are people in the Tigray region who have been burned by suspected phosphorus.

Telegraph spoke to an expert on chemical weapons who said: 'The images you see in the photo confirm [similarities to] white phosphorus attacks in northeastern and northwestern Syria."

Pressure

The ministry added that the Ethiopian government has already informed the international community about the publication of the "malicious and irresponsible" report, which it said does not have any purpose other than fueling further tension.

“It cannot be seen as any different from the ongoing effort to ratchet up pressure against the Ethiopian government,” it said.

Addis Ababa is accusing various countries, including the United States, of interfering in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

The government has stated that it will not accept any attempt to put pressure on Ethiopia in various ways.

Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the United States have suffered in recent months.

On Monday, the United States imposed travel bans on Ethiopian and Eritrean military and security officials, Amhara regional forces and members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).