Ethiopia declares state of emergency as TPLF threatens advance to Addis

Abiy Ahmend

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  Agencies

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency as Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels capture more territory in the northern region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.