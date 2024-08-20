The Ethiopian government has imposed a ban on all diplomatic missions and international organisations from importing petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday the move is part of Ethiopia's broader strategy to transition itself toward clean energy and promote environmental sustainability.

"The Ministry wishes to inform all Diplomatic and Consular Missions, Regional and international Organisations in Addis Ababa that in light of the pressing challenges posed by climate change and Ethiopia's commitment to contribute to emission reduction and

transition to renewable energy, the importation of vehicles using fuels (petrol and diesel) for internal combustion engines is prohibited," the statement read.

"All those with diplomatic privileges are required to continue importing only electric vehicles as per the direction enforced for duty-free importation of vehicles," it added.

Ethiopia had announced a total ban on fossil-fueled cars imports in January.

The government's full throttle to such a ban coulr now push other governments to consider transitioning, especially since their missions in Ethiopia will only be allowed electric vehicles in future. It could also force car dealers, as much as these organisations ,to rush to dump their stock on the cheap, abroad.

The government's push towards electric vehicles stems from recognising the country's abundant renewable energy resources. But Ethiopia is also yet to ensure that power is delivered to homes and towns. Just about 40 percent of the country's 110 million people have access to electricity.

The ban means the government must now work at providing efficient charging stations beyond those available in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's rapid shift to electric vehicles is driven by both economic and environmental factors, officials say.

With about 100,000 EVs are currently in the country and a projected fourfold increase by 2032, the government's ban on importing gas-powered passenger vehicles marks a significant policy move.

This ban, the first of its kind globally, aims to reduce the financial burden of importing fuel and leverage the country's reliance on hydropower, which constitutes 96 percent of its electricity. Regions like the European Union had announced gradual transition, giving manufacturers a ten-year plan to stop produ6 fossil fueled cars.

But Ethiopia says its strategy is designed to bolster the economy while promoting environmental sustainability, the government argued in January when it first began restricting importations.

Ethiopia is tapping uts hydropower sources including the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD) project on the Nile and various other rivers in the country to raise its electricity profile.