Eswatini's King Mswati III appoints Cleopas Dlamini as new Prime Minister

King Mswati III

Eswatini’s King Mswati III at an open public meeting known as Sibaya on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Eswatini Government | Courtesy

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dlamini, previously the chief executive of the Public Service Pension Fund, replaces Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, who died in December 2020.

Eswatini’s King Mswati III on Friday appointed Cleopas Dlamini as the southern African nation’s new Prime Minister, the move coming after weeks of protests in a push for democracy.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court slashes bail for man in fake gold scam

  2. Eswatini king appoints new Prime Minister

  3. Court quashes case against Jirongo for being time-barred

  4. Covid-19: Kilifi leads with 224 new cases

  5. PRIME Hope at last as distribution of HIV drugs begins

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.