Eswatini orders curfew, internet shutdown curfew after unrest

Johannesburg,

The government of Eswatini is working hard to ensure the situation returns to normal, said acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku Tuesday.

Masuku made the remarks while addressing the nation following the recent protests by the people.

The protests have been hijacked by criminal elements, and in the last few day, "people have been attacked, property destroyed, businesses looted and public roads blocked," said Masuku.

The acting PM insisted that the government is addressing the concerns of the people and called for the peaceful resolution of the grievances.

"The government would like to assure all emaSwati (Swazi people), residents of Eswatini, the international community and diplomatic partners that we are working around the clock to ensure that the situation is normalized," said Masuku.

“The government has been following these protests and we want to assure the Nation that these concerns have reached our ears and we are addressing them. We will be working with Parliament and all concerned stakeholders to action them accordingly.”

'Upholding the law'

Eswatini is a nation that believes in dialogue, said Masuku.

He, however, suggested that due to the Covid-19, aggrieved emaSwati should write email to the government to express their grievances.

The government will also introduce curfew from 6pm to 5am and close schools with immediate effect to save lives of people from the pandemic, he said.

It further ordered network providers Eswatini Post and Telecommunications, Eswatini MTN and Eswatini Mobile to turn off internet connectivity, and said military and police will be deployed to quell protests.