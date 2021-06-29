Eswatini orders curfew, internet shutdown curfew after unrest

King Mswati III of Eswatini

King Mswati III of Eswatini (2nd left), who has allegedly fled the kingdom after pro-democracy protests turned chaotic.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Johannesburg,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 'All Kenyan adults to be vaccinated by 2022'

  2. Court jails Zuma for contempt

  3. Eswatini orders curfew after unrest

  4. Somalia presidential vote set for October 10

  5. Pay pending bills - MPs pile pressure on Treasury

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.