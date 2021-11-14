Eritrea: US sanctions are aimed at starving our people

Juba,

In response to the recent sanctions by the United States Foreign Assets Control Office on some individuals and entities, Eritrean government has said the move is aimed at inculcating suffering and starvation of its civil population.

The statement comes after the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday week sanctioned four Eritrea institutions and two individuals linked to the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia.

“This unilateral sanction that shifts blame to and scapegoats Eritrea on the basis of spurious allegations, is in contravention of international law, and constitutes a flagrant breach of the sovereignty, independence and liberation of peoples and nations.

“Its transparent aim is to obstruct enduring solutions that promote sustainable stability in the Horn of Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular and to stoke and perpetuate a vicious cycle of chaos that it will then manage” said Information Minister Yemane Meskel.

Cynical act

Mr Meskel claims that the cynical act is rationalised through the fabrication of baseless allegations amplified incessantly by pliable media outlets.

“Sadly, the disingenuous pattern invariably revolves around levelling bogus and unilateral accusations that are corroborated by paid and coached witnesses to rationalise and impose unlawful sanctions.

“That the primary aim of the illicit and immoral sanctions is to inculcate suffering and starvation on the population to induce political unrest and instability is patently clear. The people and government of Eritrea deplore, in letter and spirit, the illicit and unilateral sanctions” he added.

The sanctions

On Friday, US Foreign Assets Control Office sanctioned Abraha Kassa Nemariam, Hidri Trust and Hagos Ghebrehiwet W Kidan for their involvement in the Ethiopia crisis.

The also on their hand blacklisted Eritrean Defense Force, the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice and Red Sea Trading Corporation who is also accused of fuelling the conflict in Ethiopia.

OFAC claims that the Eritrean Defence Force (EDF) - an Eritrean military which has been operating in northern Ethiopia has committed numerous cases of looting, sexual assault, killing civilians, and blocking humanitarian aid.

“EDF soldiers have been seen disguised in old Ethiopian military uniforms, manning checkpoints, obstructing and occupying critical aid routes, and threatening medical staff in one of northern Ethiopia’s few operating hospitals.

“The EDF was designated today for being a government entity that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, activities that have contributed to the crisis in northern Ethiopia or have obstructed a ceasefire or peace process to resolve such crisis” OFAC stressed.

On the other hand, OFAC added that the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) led by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has been overseeing the command and control of the EDF.

EDF generals

“Isaias has been issuing orders directly to EDF generals, making him ultimately responsible for the EDF’s role in contributing to the crisis in northern Ethiopia.

“The PFDJ was designated today for being a political party that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, activities that have contributed to the crisis in northern Ethiopia or have obstructed a ceasefire or peace process to resolve such crisis” OFAC said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Assets Control Office added that Abraha Kassa Nemariam who heads the Eritrean National Security Office has directly or indirectly been engaged in activities contributing to the crisis in northern Ethiopia.

While, OFAC accused Hagos Ghebrehiwet W Kidan, PFDJ economic advisor and the chief executive officer of Red Sea Trading Corporation (RSTC) of materially assisting, sponsoring and providing financial and material service support to PFD, among others.