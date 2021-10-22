Erdoğan accuses Nigeria of harbouring Turkish terrorists

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari have signed eight memoranda of understanding on key sectors, with the visitor seizing the occasion to alert his host that terrorists from Turkey were hiding in Nigeria.

President Erdoğan told Buhari that the terrorists who tried to remove him from office in a coup in 2016 were still active in Nigeria.

The Turkish leader had in 2016 accused allies of renowned cleric Fethullah Gulen, who owns Turkish schools and hospitals across Nigeria, of sponsoring the coup.

Turkey’s envoy in Nigeria, Hakan Cakil, had at the time called on Buhari to close the Turkish schools and hospitals belonging to a group of private Turkish investors who are inspired by the philosophy of the Hizmet movement.

The Nigerian government, however, rejected the proposal, causing tension between the two countries. But in a reconciliatory tone on Wednesday in Abuja, Erdogan told Buhari that his administration would share intelligence with Nigerian authorities.

“As Turkey, we have been closely monitoring the developments in Nigeria, our brotherly and friendly nation. The terrorist organisations, the armed gangs and the marine vendors are continuously active in Nigeria and the Nigerian authorities are continuously fighting them,” he said.

“In order to cooperate further in the field of military operations, defence and security, we are doing everything that will be available. We are ready to share our capabilities …, especially in the field of defence, industry and security, which are being praised by the globe.”

He added: “The sensitivity we show in fighting terrorism, I hope, will be reciprocated by our Nigerian brothers and sisters and our counterparts. The perpetrators of the heinous failed coup of July 15, FETO, are still very active in Nigeria. And we are continually sharing our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities.”

After the signing of the MoUs, whose implementation would kick off immediately, the Turkish president said his country hoped to expand trade with Nigeria from the current $2 billion to $5 billion.

He reported that Turkey had increased its diplomatic presence in Africa to 43 missions, saying the third round of the Turkish-African business forum would be held in Istanbul this October.

In his response, President Buhari said that he had useful discussions with Erdogan on a number of bilateral issues, aimed at strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

“The key issues we touched on included a series of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding that had been finalized. As a positive outcome, eight major agreements and MoUs on a number of the key sectors, including energy, defence, industry, mining and hydrocarbons, among others, were signed today,” he said.

“We have agreed that implementation is to commence immediately. In the course of our discussions, we also reviewed the travel ban list based on the revised Covid-19 protocols and removed Turkey from Nigeria’s travel ban list.’’

He thanked the Turkish president for commissioning the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja, as well as opening the newly renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse undertaken by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

Buhari praised Erdogan for opening his country’s borders to accommodate millions of refugees. He said that Turkey had set an example for the rest of the world on how to treat people who need humanitarian support.

“I commend your leadership and generosity in receiving and accommodating four million refugees fleeing from conflict areas, particularly in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. You have indeed set an example to the rest of the world,” Buhari said.