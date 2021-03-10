Equatorial Guinea military camp blasts death toll rises to 105

A video grab showing an injured man being assisted by soldiers in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The death toll from four explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and surrounding areas rose to 105 with the discovery of seven more corpses, state television said Tuesday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.