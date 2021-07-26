Equatorial Guinea closing UK embassy over sanctions against President Obiang's son

Teodoro (aka Teodorin) Nguema Obiang Mongue, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Teodorin Obiang is one of five foreigners who were targeted last Thursday in the second wave of a British crackdown on corruption.

The central African state of Equatorial Guinea announced Monday it was closing its embassy in London after Britain imposed sanctions against the son of its veteran president over corruption allegations.

