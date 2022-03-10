Elon Musk urged to launch Ukraine-like internet link for Eritrea

Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility. He launched a satellite internet service via Starlink for Ukraine to keep Kyiv connected to the internet following a blackout caused by Russian invasion.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Eritreans residing in different parts of the world are pleading with South Africa-born US billionaire Elon Musk to provide their small Red Sea nation with internet access to end a longstanding blackout.

