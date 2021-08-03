Eleven die as boat sinks in Lake Tanganyika off DR Congo

Fishing boats returning to dock on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Uvira.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Eleven people including seven children died when a boat struck a rock and sank on Lake Tanganyika off the coast of DR Congo at the weekend, local authorities said Monday.

