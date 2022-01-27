Elephant kills traveller in Uganda's Murchison park

A man was on Tuesday killed by an elephant in Uganda’s Murchison Falls National Park.

Ayman Sayed Elshahany, a Saudi Arabian national, was, together with his three colleagues, travelling from Masindi through the park to Arua when the incident happened.

According to a statement by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Mr Elshahany and his colleagues stopped along the way and he got out of the car when an elephant charged at him, killing him instantly.

UWA Communications Manager Bashir Hangi said the matter was reported to Pakwach police and investigations had started.

Mr Hangi also noted that the authority was reviewing its safety protocols to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

“We are saddened by this incident and we convey our deepest sympathies to the deceased’s family and friends. We will work closely with the police to ensure that this matter is investigated fully,” Mr Hangi said in the statement.