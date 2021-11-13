Eight dead, 20 missing in DR Congo boat accident

Lake Kivu

A boat ferries travellers on Lake Kivu from Bukavu to Idjwi on November 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

At least eight people drowned and 20 others are missing after their motorised canoe broke in two on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said Friday.

