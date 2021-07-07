Egypt to release megaship impounded over Suez blockage

MV 'Ever Given'

A picture released by Egypt's Suez Canal Authority on March 29, 2021, shows a man waving the Egyptian flag after Panama-flagged MV 'Ever Given' container ship was fully dislodged from the banks of the Suez.

Photo credit: Suez Canal Authority | AFP

By  AFP

Egypt is set to release the MV Ever Given on Wednesday, over 100 days since the megaship was refloated after blocking the Suez Canal for six days, crippling global supply lines and costing billions.

