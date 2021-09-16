Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

This file handout picture taken on July 20, 2020, and released by Adwa Pictures on July 27, 2020, shows an aerial view Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River in Guba, northwest Ethiopia.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Cairo,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.