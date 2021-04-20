Egypt sacks rail authority chief after string of deadly accidents

Egypt train crash

This screengrab provided by AFPTV shows people gathered around the wreckage of two trains that collided in the Tahta district of Sohag province, some 460 kms (285 miles) south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, reportedly killing at least 32 people and injuring scores of others, on March 26, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has vowed to hold to account those responsible for the recurrent deadly accidents on Egypt's railways in recent years.

Cairo,

In the headlines

