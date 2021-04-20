Egypt releases 1,686 prisoners on occasion of Ramadhan

Cairo,

Egypt released 1,686 prisoners on Tuesday on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadhan, the Egyptian Interior ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made based on a previous presidential decree to pardon a large number of prisoners who have met the required conditions on release, according to the statement.

Usually, the President issues a decree for pardoning prisoners on public holidays and feasts, including two religious Muslim feasts, the holy month of Ramadhan, and the July 23 Revolution anniversary.