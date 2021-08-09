Egypt papyrus makers keep tradition alive despite tourism slump

Egypt papyrus

A woman cuts papyrus by a thread at the workshop in the village of al-Qaramous in Sharqiyah province, in Egypt's northern fertile Nile Delta region on July 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Khaled Desouki | AFP

By  AFP

Al-Qaramus

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.