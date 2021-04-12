Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadhan to start Tuesday

Ramadhan in Palestine

A Palestinian shopkeeper displays lanterns and other decorative items ahead of the fasting month of Ramadhan, in the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 11, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo credit: Said Khatib | AFP

By  AFP

Cairo,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The Mt Kenya headache in Raila, Ruto deal

  2. PRIME Ruto or Raila on the ballot? The hurdles ahead

  3. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  4. DMX: Dogs for life

  5. Covid-19: India stops export of key drug

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.