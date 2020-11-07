Egypt holds second stage of Parliament election

Egypt elections

A man, mask-clad due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, casts his vote at a polling station in the Talibeya district of Giza, the twin-city of Egypt's capital, on October 24, 2020, while voting in the first stage of the lower house elections.

Photo credit: Khaled Desouki | AFP

By  AFP

Cairo,

Egyptians began voting Saturday in the second phase of a parliamentary election in which supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are expected to win.

Some 63 million of Egypt's more than 100 million people are eligible to elect 568 of the 596 lawmakers in the lower house, widely seen as a rubber-stamp body for executive policies.

The remaining deputies will be appointed by Sisi, a former general, whose government over the past six years has launched a severe crackdown on dissent, targeting journalists, bloggers, lawyers and intellectuals.

The first phase of voting took place last weekend in 14 governorates including the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the south of Egypt.

The second and final phase, which wraps up on Sunday evening, is being held in 13 governorates, including Cairo, the Nile Delta and the Suez Canal.

The new parliament will be the second to convene under Sisi, who took office in 2014 after leading the military's ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi the previous year.

The outgoing legislature, elected in 2015, was packed with Sisi supporters and featured only a small opposition bloc known as 25/30.

Runoffs are due be held later in November and in December, and the winners will take their seats in parliament in January.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congratulations, reactions after Biden poll victory

  2. Joe Biden pledges to be President 'for all Americans'

  3. Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of First Lady

  4. Trump says Biden 'rushing to falsely pose' as US election winner

  5. Biden elected US President

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.