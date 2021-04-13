Egypt frees journalist Khaled Dawoud

Activists and journalists

Activists and journalists take part in a demonstration, in support of Al-Jazeera staff detained by Egyptian authorities, in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on February 8, 2014.

Photo credit: Anwar Amro | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Egypt ranks 166th out of 188 countries on Reporters Without Borders (RSF)'s Press Freedom Index.

Cairo,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Blaise Compaore to be tried for Thomas Sankara murder

  2. Reprieve for Waititu in bid to save cars from auction

  3. 3 counties move to protect land near Konza City

  4. Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands $900m

  5. Kenya records 26 more Covid deaths, 239 ICU cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.