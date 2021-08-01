Egypt army says 89 insurgents killed in restive Sinai

Egyptian army soldiers

Members of the Egyptian army stand guard outside the venue of a conference for defence ministers and officials of the 27 members of CEN-SAD in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on March 24, 2016.

Photo credit: Khaled Desouki | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Attacks have multiplied since the army's 2013 ouster of Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Cairo,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.