Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

Guinea junta

 Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Cellou Binani | AFP

By  AFP

West Africa bloc Ecowas has decided to suspend Guinea following a recent coup in the country, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said Wednesday after a virtual crisis summit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.