DRC's President appoints Sama Lukonde Kyenge as Prime Minister

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi

President of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, gestures as he delivers a speech on the sidelines of his first visit as new DRC ongo President in Luanda, northwestern Angola, on February 5, 2019. 

Photo credit: STR | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He succeeds Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who was appointed DRC's prime minister in May 2019 and deposed by Parliament at the end of last.

Kinshasa,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.