DRC polls: In a crowd of presidential candidates, four stand out

Presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo can spring surprises. In the past, such surprises meant that any of the frontrunners could win, as was seen when Felix Tshisekedi emerged triumphant in 2018.

Ahead of the December 20 polls, which also include parliamentary and municipal elections, four presidential candidates are showing their fighting spirit on the ground, campaigns in most corners of the country. Incumbent Félix Tshisekedi, Moïse Katumbi, Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege are well-known figures on the Congolese political scene.

They each have a slightly different story, but a common pugnacious commitment to the Congo, as shown in speeches. Over the years, Tshisekedi, Fayulu and to some extent, Moïse Katumbi have shared similar struggles. Dr Denis Mukwege’s story is different: Having witnessed the atrocities of war in his home Kivu (he is from South Kivu); he wants to put the Congo back on its feet. Here’s a quick look at the pedigree of the four front-runners in this election campaign.

Martin Fayulu

In 2018, he may have surprised many by losing. But perhaps he had known it would be coming. Ahead of the elections, all the major opposition figures, including Félix Tshisekedi, had united in the Lamuka coalition and chose Martin Fayulu as the joint opposition candidate only for Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe withdrew their support a day later. Fayulu did pursue his presidential dream, gaining widespread popularity throughout the DRC, and expanding on his influence in the capital Kinshasa.

Fayulu did reject the results and has not backed down since. He has always claimed that “his victory was stolen from him by (former president) Joseph Kabila and Félix Tshisekedi”. From then on, he called himself a “soldier of the people” or “elected president” and engaged in radical opposition to Félix Tshisekedi’s rule.

Fayulu is 67 now and remains the only major leader of the Lamuka platform, which has almost disintegrated. His legendary fighting spirit and fearlessness, acquired and learnt alongside Etienne Tshisekedi (Félix’s father), will certainly be of great support to him.

Fayulu studied economics and management in Paris and San Francisco and began his professional career in a bank in Zaire (the former name of DR Congo). He was then hired by the American oil company Mobil, where he rose through the ranks to become director of the American company, which later became ExxonMobil.

His involvement in politics dates back to the early 1990s when a multi-party system was being introduced in Zaire. Fayulu was in his thirties when he met Etienne Tshisekedi.

At the time, he was one of the leaders of an association called the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD). He combined his political and professional careers. He took part in the Sovereign National Conference. A few months later, he took a seat on the High Council of the Republic, which acts as parliament. But his professional career took over again. He was transferred to the United States in 1993. With Mobil, he went on to work in France, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Fayulu was elected as national and provincial MP in 2006. He is also one of the few to have remained in opposition for the last 5 years to his former ally Félix Tshisekedi.

Félix Tshisekedi

An incumbent, his presidential victory is largely due to his connections with formidable strategists over the last five years. When he took power in January 2019, he said that he was “trying to wear the skin of a president and get used to the role”. Nearly 5 years later, he received plenty of political lessons. He decided to form an alliance with Joseph Kabila, and his detractors saw Félix Tshisekedi as nothing more than an extension of the past. Yet that alone meant he could shift tactics just as long as interests remain. That coalition later broke and he reunited with some of his erstwhile critics, including some he had jailed.

He is the son of the veteran opposition leader Étienne Tshisekedi, who fought against Mobutu Sesseseko after serving as his Minister of the Interior and Security in the 1960s.

Born in June 1963, President Tshisekedi only became a major national political figure following his father’s death on February 1, 2017. He says he has matured to his own man since the death of his father, from whom he inherited the leadership of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party in March 2017.

Félix Tshisekedi, like the rest of his family, grew up as the son of a young minister in the immediate aftermath of Congo’s independence. When Colonel Mobutu installed the College of Commissioners-General, a provisional government that operated from 19 September 1960 until January 1961, Tshisekedi senior was part of the government. The family lived well, but fate changed in 1982 when Étienne Tshisekedi challenged Mobutu and became an opponent.

First forward to 2023, and Tshisekedi now carries the power of an incumbent with government instruments and personnel at his disposal to enable him to campaign freely across the country. Yet he also carries the burden of failures such as the persistent conflict in eastern DRC which he had promised to end. His opponents have taken that as a campaign toll. And he has taken that as a burden he can use to blame some foreign entities like Rwanda.

Moïse Katumbi

Katumbi first came to prominence as president of Lubumbashi football club Tout Puissant Mazembe (TP Mazembe), a position he has held since 1997. He restored the club’s international stature by winning the African Champions League twice, in 2009 and 2010, and reached the final of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

Moïse Katumbi entered politics with rare success in the 2006 elections and he was elected MP for the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly. He was later elected governor of the richest’ Congolese province of Katanga (now divided into 4 provinces) under the PPRD, Joseph Kabila’s party. In 2015, he resigned “to protest against manoeuvres aimed at circumventing the constitutional limit of two presidential terms” by Kabila. He denounced “abuses of power, attacks on freedom of expression and arbitrary arrests”, in his own words.

Before entering politics, Moïse Katumbi had a career in the private sector. He worked in the family business and initially prospered in industrial fishing and food supply before diversifying into transport, commerce and mining.

Aged the age of 58 in 2019, he set up his party, Ensemble pour la République, on his return from exile.

But the 2023 elections have raised new challenges: Some of his opponents are criticising him for holding Zambian nationality, which he denies. Jean-Pierre Bemba, the deputy prime minister in charge of defence asked Katumbi to say openly “whether he is Zambian or Congolese.” Katumbi responded by saying the question was “segregationist.”

“This question has already been decided by the Constitutional Court, which has recognised that Katumbi is Congolese by origin.” The election campaign debate turned into an interminable questioning of nationality, as is often the case in the DRC on the eve of major elections. Katumbi was born to a Jewish father and a Congolese mother from a royal Babemba family. His father emigrated to the Congo between the two world wars.

Denis Mukwege

His fight to restore dignity to women victims of rape has built his reputation, culminating in his being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018. He is often described as the “man who repairs women.” Now he says he wants to “repair” the DRC.

“My only motivation is to save our homeland”, he said when he declared himself a presidential candidate, publicly pushed into it by women including those he helped rescue from the traumas of war. They pooled some $100,000 and brought it to his door, asking him to use the money to enter the race.

Mukwege is the son of a cleric and some Belgium media outlets have described him as “a mixture of Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela.” He had sworn from childhood to “become a doctor, not to give medicines, but to alleviate the suffering of others.”

After studying in Europe, the doctor returned to settle in a region of eastern Congo, the heart of Congo’s worst violence in the past century. In 1996, war broke out and his Lemera hospital was attacked. The doctor narrowly escaped death, while almost all his colleagues were murdered. Dr Mukwege returned home to Bukavu, where he opened the Panzi Hospital in 1999.He survived several assassination attempts. Highly respected both nationally and internationally, Dr Mukwege has often been cited as a possible alternative to politicians.

Yet he initially influenced politics without joining it.

At 68, the famous gynaecologist is facing up to the harsh reality of politics where dirt is always used to dampen opponents.

“Our plan for society is to put an end to war, an end to hunger and an end to vice,” he said after registering. He has targeted Tshisekedi, accusing him of sitting on his hands as violence flares. And he accuses the government of undercutting opponents’ political freedoms.

“It is with force that I denounce the malicious actions of the outgoing government, which is multiplying stratagems to prevent us from conducting our electoral campaign normally”, he declared.

“In Goma, the campaign signs bearing our images were torn down on the orders of the Mayor of the town on Wednesday 6 December 2023, in anticipation of the arrival of the outgoing President,” he claimed.