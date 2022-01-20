DRC police arrest suspected killers of Italian diplomat murdered in 2021

Luca Attanasio murder

Bodies of slain Italian Ambassador to DRC Luca Attanasio and an Italian Carabinieri police officer are loaded into an Italian Air Force plane at Goma Airport on February 23, 2021. Congolese police say they have arrested key suspects in the murder of the Italian diplomat.

Photo credit: File | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Congolese police say they have arrested key suspects in the murder of an Italian diplomat, nearly a year since the incident which happened in the eastern part of the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.