DRC ex-President Joseph Kabila gets Master's degree

Joseph Kabila drc

Joseph Kabila, the former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila has earned a Master's degree as he utilises his break from active politics to pursue higher education.

