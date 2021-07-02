DR Congo warns of 'catastrophe' as Delta variant spreads

DRC Covid-19

Health workers perform a Covid-19 test at a private residence in Goma, DRC. President Félix Tshisekedi on June 13, 2021 said there has been an exponential upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP

By  AFP

The head of DR Congo's fight against Covid-19 warned Thursday of "catastrophe" if the Delta variant keeps rapidly spreading in the country, saying hospitals were already overwhelmed and morgues overflowing.

