DR Congo accuses Angola of polluting major river

River Congo

DRC says pollution has harmed the health of the inhabitants of Tshikapa in Kasai province, causing diarrhea.

Photo credit: File | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

In Kinshasa

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.