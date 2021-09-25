Dozens killed in attacks in Ethiopia's Oromia region

Photo credit: Google Maps

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Friday said that 29 civilians have been killed after an armed group carried out attacks in Ethiopia's Oromia region.

