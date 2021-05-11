Does Nigerian music glorify cybercrime? Here's why this matters

cybercrime

Corruption, poverty and unemployment have been cited as reasons why young people get involved in cybercrime.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  The Conversation

Along with its many benefits, the internet has brought the world a new risk – cybercrime. Cybercrimes are offences that intentionally harm victims in various ways using telecommunications networks. One report estimates the global annual cost of cybercrime would reach US$6 trillion at the end of 2021.

